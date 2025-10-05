OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 20,349 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

