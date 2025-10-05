Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 239.47%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

