Comparing ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ScanTech AI Systems and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanTech AI Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Leidos 0 6 9 1 2.69

Valuation and Earnings

Leidos has a consensus target price of $188.31, suggesting a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than ScanTech AI Systems.

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Leidos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanTech AI Systems $540,000.00 39.49 -$23.07 million N/A N/A Leidos $16.66 billion 1.51 $1.25 billion $10.58 18.50

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanTech AI Systems N/A N/A N/A Leidos 8.22% 33.57% 11.45%

Volatility & Risk

ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leidos beats ScanTech AI Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

