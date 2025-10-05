Analyzing MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MDWerks has a beta of 15.08, suggesting that its share price is 1,408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDWerks and Global-e Online”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDWerks $2.36 million 11.34 -$1.62 million ($0.02) -6.00 Global-e Online $752.76 million 7.98 -$75.55 million ($0.17) -208.06

MDWerks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDWerks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDWerks and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDWerks -107.60% -223.10% -64.68% Global-e Online -3.37% -3.20% -2.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDWerks and Global-e Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDWerks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global-e Online 2 1 11 0 2.64

Global-e Online has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than MDWerks.

Summary

Global-e Online beats MDWerks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDWerks

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

