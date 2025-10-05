Analyzing mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Nano Dimension shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Nano Dimension”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nano Dimension $57.78 million 6.05 -$95.89 million ($1.03) -1.55

mPhase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nano Dimension.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nano Dimension 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nano Dimension -318.62% -5.28% -4.72%

About mPhase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Nano Dimension

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems, which controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company sells various materials that are developed in-house, including nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks, polymer and composite resins, and ceramic and metal slurries, as well as offers software solutions for its products. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.