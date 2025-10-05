Head to Head Comparison: Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) versus PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PostRock Energy has a beta of -1.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares PostRock Energy and Sable Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PostRock Energy and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sable Offshore 2 0 6 0 2.50

Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.69%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Sable Offshore beats PostRock Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

