Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.3%

VVR stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

