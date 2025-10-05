Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total transaction of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock worth $37,978,216. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $715.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $413.68 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

