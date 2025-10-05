Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

