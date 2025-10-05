Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 8,814 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Sutton Place Investors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.6% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.