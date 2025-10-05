iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV is VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s 4th Largest Position

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 11.3% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Novem Group grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

HDV opened at $122.36 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.