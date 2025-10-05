Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

