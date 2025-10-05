Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

UBER opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.