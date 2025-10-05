Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,391 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

