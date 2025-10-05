Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

