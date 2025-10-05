Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.