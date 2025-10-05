Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,680 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 0.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

