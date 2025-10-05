Merit Financial Group LLC Has $17.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 225,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,939,000 after purchasing an additional 163,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

