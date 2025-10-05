Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 2.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.