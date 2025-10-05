Legacy Trust Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Legacy Trust lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $452.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.