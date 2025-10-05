Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

