T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 321,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

