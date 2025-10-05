Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

