Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after purchasing an additional 912,682 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,619,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 667,047 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,054.1% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 590,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $60.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

