Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,138 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.75.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

