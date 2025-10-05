MGO Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,485 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 124.8% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

