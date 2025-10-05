Old Market Capital (OMCC) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Wireless National” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Old Market Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Market Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Old Market Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Old Market Capital Competitors 149 1103 1605 90 2.56

As a group, “Wireless National” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Old Market Capital’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Market Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Market Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.74, meaning that their average share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Market Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78% Old Market Capital Competitors -13.52% -20.94% -6.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Market Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $9.37 million -$5.15 million -6.48 Old Market Capital Competitors $22.14 billion $2.38 billion -0.13

Old Market Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Wireless National” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Wireless National” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Market Capital competitors beat Old Market Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Market Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Market Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.