Old Market Capital (OMCC) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Wireless National” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Old Market Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Market Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Old Market Capital
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Old Market Capital Competitors
|149
|1103
|1605
|90
|2.56
As a group, “Wireless National” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Old Market Capital’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Market Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Old Market Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Old Market Capital
|-21.79%
|-7.01%
|-4.78%
|Old Market Capital Competitors
|-13.52%
|-20.94%
|-6.52%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Old Market Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Old Market Capital
|$9.37 million
|-$5.15 million
|-6.48
|Old Market Capital Competitors
|$22.14 billion
|$2.38 billion
|-0.13
Old Market Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Wireless National” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Wireless National” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Old Market Capital competitors beat Old Market Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Old Market Capital
Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings for Old Market Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Market Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.