iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,600 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:IDEF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $32.38.
iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Company Profile
