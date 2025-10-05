iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,600 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Get iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF alerts:

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock ETF Trust – iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It is co managed by BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across industrials, capital goods, aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, electrical engineering, industrial conglomerates, commercial and professional services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.