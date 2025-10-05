Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 24% – Still a Buy?

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 112,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 23,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Zimtu Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 26.23.

About Zimtu Capital

(Get Free Report)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.