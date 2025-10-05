Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callan JMB

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Callan JMB stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Callan JMB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Callan JMB Trading Up 2.5%

CJMB stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Callan JMB has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callan JMB ( NASDAQ:CJMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Callan JMB currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Featured Articles

