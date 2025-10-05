Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Grows By 176.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRABW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Grab has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

