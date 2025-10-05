Short Interest in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Grows By 174.3%

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 161,300 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the August 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HDGE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -1.19.

Get Ranger Equity Bear ETF alerts:

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.