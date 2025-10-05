Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $244,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 94.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $193.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

