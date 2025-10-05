LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,083 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8,341.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $114.12.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,885. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

