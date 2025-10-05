Sava Infond d.o.o. Sells 100 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Sava Infond d.o.o. reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $682.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.58 and its 200 day moving average is $391.46. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.