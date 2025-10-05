FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January $XJAN Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 2.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XJAN. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $565,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XJAN opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

