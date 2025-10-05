Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after buying an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VOT stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $297.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

