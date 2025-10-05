Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

