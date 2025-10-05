Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 341,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $1,924,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 664.3% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $92.79.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

