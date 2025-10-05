Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $17,421,545.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,985.29. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,254 shares of company stock valued at $58,996,376. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

