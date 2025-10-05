Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.