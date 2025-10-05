Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $6.85 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after buying an additional 652,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after buying an additional 165,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SCHA stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

