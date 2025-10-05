Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Stock Position Boosted by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,154 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 455,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

