Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $234,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,106.8% in the first quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $101.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.