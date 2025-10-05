Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 533 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fortinet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

