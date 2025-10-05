Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.