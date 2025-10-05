Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 22,178 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,965,000 after acquiring an additional 480,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 227,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,347,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

