Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $82.83 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBRK. Barclays upped their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 513,551 shares in the company, valued at $42,460,396.68. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $745,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,594.48. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,389,404 in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

