Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 692.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,751,000 after purchasing an additional 932,077 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $128,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 211,842 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 16.5% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,015,000 after buying an additional 189,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164,810 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Gartner Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $257.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

