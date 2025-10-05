Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 1,553 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 0.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,500,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NLY opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile



Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

